According to a company executive, Made In India OnePlus 8 series will hit the Indian market by the end of May. OnePlus’ new flagships smartphones are currently being manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Noida, a city in Uttar Pradesh.

“We are expecting it to transition into robust sales in the coming months. The OnePlus 8 series will be available in the Indian market by May end,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager of OnePlus India, told IANS(via Outlookindia).

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series last month and in the USA and in various parts of Europe, the OnePlus 8 series is already available for the customer to buy. This, however, is not the case in India as the country is still under nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that India is on the path to slowly opening its economy by the means of relaxing some of the lockdown rules, OnePlus is optimistic that it’ll finally be able to launch its latest flagship smartphones in India.

“We have resumed operations in the Noida facility last week itself in line with the health safety regulations laid out by the government,” Agarwal added.

The general manager of OnePlus India also confirmed that the company has already resumed its customer services in 18 cities. “In addition to this, we have resumed services in our standalone customer service centers in 18 cities as of now, while aligning with the government advisory and guidelines on health safety measures,” informed the OnePlus executive.

Talking about the price, the OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 41,999($550), while the 8GB+128 and 12GB+256GB are priced at Rs. 44,999(~$590) and Rs. 49,999(~$650) respectively. On the other hand, the Pro model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage cost Rs. 54,999($720), while the 12GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 59,999($785).