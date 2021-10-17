Apple will unveil a bunch of new products in a few hours, and of all the upcoming products, the new MacBook Pro has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Today is no different as we’ve come to know that the new MacBook Pro won’t be based on the Apple M1X chip.

According to Macrumors, Apple may introduce two different chips, namely M1 Pro and M1 Max, to their upcoming Macs. These chip names have appeared in the app log of a Mac developer, giving birth to the speculation that the new Apple Silicon will be called M1 Pro and M1 Max instead of M1X. However, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said, these may not be the official names for the new Apple chips.

According to previous rumors, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max will offer a total of 10 cores — 8 high-performance cores, 2 energy-efficient cores — and will be considerably more powerful than the previous M1 chip. They produce impressive results in the GPU test too. According to leaked benchmark results, the new chip will offer double the GPU performance of the M1 chip. Rumor also has it that these two chips will have 16 or 32 GPU cores depending on which model you get, while both M1 Pro and M1 Max will offer a total of 10 CPU cores.

Talking about the new MacBook Pro, it’ll be available in 14 and 16 inches and will have a mini LED display technology. Apple is also rumored to introduce a 120 Hz to the MacBook lineup for the first time.

We’ll get more clarity on what the new MacBook Pro is and what it’s not at the company’s ‘Unleashed’ event taking place on Monday, October 18. Meanwhile, you track all MacBook-related news here.