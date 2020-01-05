Apple MacBook Air is a solid computer for the casual user, which means it’s a great computer for most people. What is even better is its price point — Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air is now available at a discounted price at Amazon. So, if you’re one of those who are hesitant about buying Apple laptops because of its high price, you should now check out the 2017 MacBook Air.

The 2017 MacBook Air is $249 cheaper today, thanks to the discounted price at Amazon. The $249 discount will help you get the MacBook Air(Intel Core i5, 128GB) at a price point of $750, down from its original price point $999.

The new MacBook Air comes with LED-backlit glossy widescreen display, the bezels are thicker as compared to the 2018 MacBook Air. It also packs Intel 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, Intel HD Graphics 6000, Two USB 3 ports (up to 5 Gbps), Thunderbolt 2 port (up to 20 Gbps), MagSafe 2 power port, SDXC card slot. You can get the $249 discount on the 8GB/128GB variant of the 2017 MacBook Air.

You can buy the new 13.3-inch MacBook Air at a discounted price here from this link.