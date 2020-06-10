Microsoft’s venture fund M12 announces its local presence in India

M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures) is Microsoft’s strategic venture capital investment arm whose mission is to be an active partner at key stages of a startup’s growth, typically investing between Series A and D. Since its founding, M12 has invested in 90 companies.

Last year, Microsoft announced that it is expanding M12’s coverage to India. Today, M12 announced its local presence in India with the opening of office in Bengaluru. This new office joins other M12 offices around the world that includes San Francisco, Seattle, London, and Tel Aviv.

The new office will pursue investment opportunities across the region, focusing on B2B software startups in the sectors of applied AI, business applications, infrastructure, security, and vanguard technologies.

“Typically, we see the greatest hurdles in a startup’s journey as they scale from local success to global challengers, and then again when they go on to become category leaders. Both inflection points require specific and deep organizational strength, proven talent, GTM partnerships, and global investors. M12 is proud to be co-located in the region, and to bring experience and resources that will help startups successfully navigate these inflection points,” said Abhi Kumar, India Lead for M12.

Source: Microsoft