Spotify has announced that they are bringing music lyrics to their apps across both mobile, desktop and console, including the Xbox.

Spotify says Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe. The company has therefore partnered with Musixmatch to bring song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of their extensive library of tracks.

As of today, Lyrics are available to all Free and Premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles, and TV, so that millions of fans can connect with the music and artists they love on an even deeper level.

Here’s how to find Lyrics.

On the Spotify mobile app

Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing! To share, simply tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share—and where you want to share it—via third-party platforms.

On the Spotify desktop app

From the “Now Playing” bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing. Voila! You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time while the song plays.

On the SpotifyTV app