Lumina AI Webcam is the new challenger of the Logitech Brio 4K in the webcam market today. It shouts “perfection” almost from all angles: stylish and compact design, configurable FoV, enticing 5-element f2.0 lens, large 24.84mm² 4K sensor, background blur, auto-tracking, and automatic calibration of colors. It is perfect on paper, but can it really be that flawless webcam of today’s standard?

One of the visible features that make the Lumina AI Webcam stand out is its impressive build, which makes it a lot different from the previous old camera models in the market. There are no unessential exterior details, just a cuboid with a sleek body and a stunning color of your choice (silver, gold, rose gold, and atomic grey). The camera is neatly placed in front of the webcam body with a magnetic privacy cover you can remove and put on it with pure ease. There are also some holes for the dual stereo mics, but they don’t affect the clean profile and design of the webcam itself. Plus, it feels and weighs like a high-end model due to its aluminum exterior.

Attaching the camera to your computer is pretty simple. It comes with a small hex screwdriver, camera mount, and the Type-C to Type-C cable you need. However, it is not like the others that are completely plug-and-play type. It will still work without downloading Lumina’s software (available for macOS and Windows 10/11), but having it will give you access to its incredible features that can make the camera’s image quality and video performance comparable to the output of digital cameras. (Bad news, though: it has no HDR support!)

The software itself is chockful of features, allowing you to play with the settings of the images, including the exposure, saturation, white balance, tuning auto-white balance, exposure, composite exposure, backlight compensation, hue, gain, roll, tilt, zoom, and more. It also has a slider for its configurable FoV, so you can determine how much background will be projected by the camera.

Another attraction among these settings that will catch your attention is the Plus and Raw settings that serve you with advanced functions of the cam. The Plus settings give you features like the “Cameraman” auto-zoom and background blur, which both rely on AI. Its system uses a facial recognition algorithm to analyze the situation and keep your face clear and highlighted, and at the very center of the video. Meanwhile, you get the control under the Raw option to adjust the settings yourself. The good thing about it is that Lumina AI Webcam has very efficient slider settings, giving techy users the freedom to find the right setup to achieve their preferred video quality.

One more trick that Lumina AI Webcam offers is the color and white balance auto-tune that happens with the help of the included Lumina Color Card. It contains a palette of colors and a QR code that the camera will scan when you hold it in front of it. Then, like magic, the system itself will make the adjustments to make the video more natural in color.

With all that, is Lumina AI Webcam worth considering as your next camera upgrade? Sure. It is loaded with advanced settings and features (The Color card is really fun to use!), but it still lacks in some areas like the absence of HDR support and Windows Hello IR support, and more. Nonetheless, we can hope that the company has plans to touch these areas through software updates in the future. For now, all we can say is that it is one of the most advanced and high-tech 4K cameras that will give you a true 4K experience with satisfying AI performance.