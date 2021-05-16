Look-See is a simple media player and image viewer for Windows 10 devices

If you are looking for a simple media player and image viewer for Windows 10 devices, check out the new Look-see app in Microsoft Store. Look-See Image viewer supports almost any raster image format and allows you to open image sequences of almost any image format. Look-See also comes with H.264, HEVC, and MP3 format export.

Look-See app features:

A simple professional media player and image viewer for Windows.

It includes needed professional features like SMPTE Timecode, frame stepping, and image sequence support.

It can open audio, video, and raster images in almost all formats.

Also, included are review tools, basic export features, and a bunch of other bells and whistles.

You can download Look-See app here from Microsoft Store.