Look-See is a simple media player and image viewer for Windows 10 devices

If you are looking for a simple media player and image viewer for Windows 10 devices, check out the new Look-see app in Microsoft Store. Look-See Image viewer supports almost any raster image format and allows you to open image sequences of almost any image format. Look-See also comes with H.264, HEVC, and MP3 format export.
Look-See app features:
- A simple professional media player and image viewer for Windows.
- It includes needed professional features like SMPTE Timecode, frame stepping, and image sequence support.
- It can open audio, video, and raster images in almost all formats.
- Also, included are review tools, basic export features, and a bunch of other bells and whistles.
You can download Look-See app here from Microsoft Store.
