Logitech announces MX Keys Mini wireless keyboard

Logitech MX Keys Mini

Logitech today announced the mini version of its popular MX Keys wireless keyboard. When compared to the standard MX Keys, the new MX Keys Mini drops the numeric keyboard to reduce the footprint and it is available in three colors – rose, pale gray and graphite.

MX Keys Mini features Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s premier non-mechanical typing technology, smart illumination, spherically-dished keys, a dictation key, mute/unmute microphone key and an emoji key.

MX Keys Mini comes with built-in USB-C quick-charging and connects up to three wireless devices with Bluetooth Low Energy. You can order it today for $99.99.

Source: Logitech

