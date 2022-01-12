Logitech’s new accessory will ensure you always look your best during video calls

Logitech today announced Litra Glow, a premium lighting accessory for desktops or laptops. With TrueSoft technology and an edgeless diffuser, Litra Glow will deliver cinematic color accuracy for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones in any setting. Logitech also mentioned that Litra Glow will not cause photobiological hazard even after 12 hours of exposure. From warm candlelight to cool blue, Litra Glow allows you to adjust the light color that suit any style.

Natural skin tones, radiant look: Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy and optimal lighting for video conferencing or Zoom meetings

Wide, flattering light: Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that flatters the subject and eliminates harsh shadows in any setting, providing flawless webcam lighting

Safe for all-day streaming: Whether gaming, podcasting or broadcasting, Litra Glow adjustable LED light has cleared even the strictest UL testing guidelines for all-day streaming*

Freedom of light placement: Patent-pending, 3-way monitor mount with adjustable height, tilt, and rotation for precise light positioning on your desktop computer or laptop

Fine-tune your on-camera look: Adjustable brightness and color temperature settings help you quickly achieve the video look you want, from warm candlelight to cool blue

Quickly access your favorite settings: Use Logitech’s free G HUB desktop app to control the USB webcam light’s brightness, color temp, on/off, and load/save presets

Portable plug ‘n play design: The USB-powered, lightweight design makes Litra Glow the ultimate light for streamers and content creators

You can order it here from Amazon for $59.