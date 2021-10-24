Amazon is offering a discount of $40 on the purchase of Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse. The gaming mouse is now available at a price point of $39.99, down from $79.99 — that’s $40 less than the original price if you do the math. You check out some of the key specifications of the product below.
Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse features
- Hero 25K sensor through a software update from G HUB, this upgrade is free to all players: Our most advanced, with 1:1 tracking, 400+ ips, and 100 – 25,600 max dpi sensitivity plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration
- 11 customizable buttons and onboard memory: Assign custom commands to the buttons and save up to five ready to play profiles directly to the mouse
- Adjustable weight system: Arrange up to five removable 3.6 grams weights inside the mouse for personalized weight and balance tuning
- Programmable RGB Lighting and Lightsync technology: Customize lighting from nearly 16.8 million colors to match your team’s colors, sport your own or sync colors with other Logitech G gear
- Mechanical switch button tensioning: Metal spring tensioning system and pivot hinges are built into left and right gaming mouse buttons for a crisp, clean click feel with rapid click feedback
- 1 year hardware limited warranty
