Logitech announces its most affordable gaming mouse with RGB lighting

Logitech yesterday announced the new G203 gaming mouse with LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and more at an affordable price point.

The G203 mouse features a classic 6-button design and a high-precision sensor with adjustable DPI up to 8000 DPI for great gaming performance. Like other Logitech gaming products, the LIGHTSYNC RGB will allow you to customize up to 16.8 million colors and different brightness levels.

Other highlights of this mouse:

The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second – eight times faster than standard mice.

Metal spring button tensioning further refines the experience by keeping the left and right mouse buttons primed to click, delivering exceptional click feel, response and consistency.

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse will be available in May 2020 in black and white versions for $39.99.

Source: Logitech