In a world today where video call is the primary way to contact others, a clear camera is essential. Sure, your laptop’s camera is a convenient option, but most built-in cams in such units have poor video quality. That said, you might want to consider the Logitech C920s Pro web camera. Not only does it offer incredible clarity in video streaming, but it will also help you get up to a $10 discount today!

We always want a webcam that is compact yet powerful. Both qualities are available in Logitech C920s Pro. This budget-friendly, work-from-anywhere webcam will help you make a strong impression in your video conference calls. Your transmission will look smooth and more professional during virtual meetings, thanks to its 1080p/30fps and 720p/30fps resolutions.

It features a full HD five-element glass lens and a diagonal, fixed 78-degree field of view that will let you easily frame yourself in your full HD vids. Adding to the perfection of its video capability is the Logitech RightLight 2 technology. With the help of this feature, the lighting conditions in the area where you are using the cam will be the basis of the cam’s light adjustments. That said, images will be bright and contrasted, even in poor lighting conditions. What’s more, the premium autofocus will adjust smoothly and precisely to get razor-sharp, clear images at all times.

For the audio, Logitech C920s Pro offers two integrated microphones. They can capture more realistic sound from a broader range of angles, so your voice will sound natural and clear in conference calls, Zoom meetings, video recordings, and more.

The Logitech C920s Pro can also be a good content creation tool. It sports Logitech’s Capture app that will let you easily create, record, and fully edit or customize your videos and streams with a suite of features.

Setup is easy as it has a 5-foot (1.5 meters) USB-A cable. It is also compatible with a wide range of systems (Windows 7 and higher, macOS 10.10 or higher, Chrome OS 29.0.1547.70 or higher). And when you need complete privacy, you can simply close its shutter and just open it when you need the cam. Click here for more info about this deal.