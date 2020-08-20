LinkedIn is working on profile memorialization

Microsoft has been adding more social media elements to LinkedIn, and it appears the latest they are working on is memorializing profiles if the owner passes away.

The feature was first introduced by Facebook in 2009 when grieving family could contact Facebook to have their loved-ones’ profiles converted into commemorative pages. That process made the profiles private, so only confirmed friends could see it, and removed sensitive information.

It is not clear how LinkedIn will manage the feature, but as we can see from the screenshot by leaker Allesandro Paluzzi your profile would be marked as In remembrance, with the aim of standing “as a tribute to Allesandro’s professional legacy.”

Given the professional nature of the network, it is unclear to me that LinkedIn needs this feature. What do our readers think? Let us know below.