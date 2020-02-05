LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down, Ryan Roslansky will replace him on June 1

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner is stepping down from his role later this year. Jeff Weiner will remain part of LinkedIn as an Executive Chairman. Ryan Roslansky, currently the Senior Vice President of Product, will become CEO of LinkedIn effective June 1, 2020. As Jeff Weiner, Ryan Roslansky will directly report to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Jeff will continue to work to help realize our vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce, support our leadership team and focus on developing the next generation of leadership within LinkedIn and building key relationships externally on behalf of the company.

Jeff joined LinkedIn in December 2008. During his period, LinkedIn has grown from 338 to more than 16,000 employees in over 30 offices around the world. Also, LinkedIn userbase has gone from 33 million to nearly 675 million members, and revenue has increased from $78 million to more than $7.5 billion in the trailing twelve months. Also, LinkedIn went public in 2011 and Microsoft acquired it in 2016.

Ryan Roslansky, the upcoming CEO of LinkedIn, has played leadership roles in LinkedIn. He developed LinkedIn’s Influencer program and publishing platform, built Marketing Solutions business, lead the acquisition of Lynda.com, and co-developed the framework for Microsoft integration. Tomer Cohen, currently Vice President of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, will become LinkedIn’s head of product from June 1, 2020.

You can read the posts by Jeff Weiner and Ryan Roslansky on LinkedIn regarding this transition.

Source: Microsoft