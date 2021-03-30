LinkedIn now allows you to add a video Cover Story to your profile

LinkedIn today announced new features to help you create a more expressive and inclusive Profile.
The new video Cover Story feature will allow you to add a short personal video that will act as your first “hello” to your audience and recruiters. After you Cover Story, an orange ring will appear around your Profile photo, and a preview of your video will auto-play silently within your photo frame.
LinkedIn now has an optional field at the top of the Profile, displayed next to your name, where you can add your gender pronouns.
With the new creator mode feature, you can add hashtags to indicate what topics you post about the most. This feature will move your Featured and Activity sections to the top of your Profile to display more prominently your content and change the “Connect” button to “Follow”.
All these features will be rolled out this week to LinkedIn users globally.
Source: LinkedIn