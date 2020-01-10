Microsoft has added a new theme pack to the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. Titled ‘Beach Glow,’ the new theme pack contains 18 high-quality wallpapers, the description of which reads as follows:

Whether the sun is rising or setting, these 18 images of beaches bring a warm light to your desktop.

Gallery

After downloading the collection, go to Start> Settings> Personalization> Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate color, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary color from the background.

You can download the ‘Beach Glow’ theme pack from this link.

via ALumia