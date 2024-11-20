LG's latest patent reveals potential look of its ill-fated Meta headset

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A patent application from LG has recently surfaced online, detailing the company’s plan for a head-mounted display. And, given its previous track record in the VR/XR space, it looks like a glimpse of its ill-fated Meta headset.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published the 17-page document, with a publishing date in November 2024 and filed in May 2024 this year.

As described, LG’s patent shows a display designed to improve image quality and prevent problems like shadows and electrical interference between nearby pixels. The display has two adjacent pixels, each with a light layer and an electrode, & uses trenches between the pixels to help prevent issues with image clarity and electrical leakage.

The patent also covers a version of this display for a head-mounted device, which includes a lens and storage case. It doesn’t show much, but here are some of the sketches:

The display design, as described, enables both VR and AR experiences by adjusting the display setup. In the VR setup, each eye has its own display and lens system to show 2D or 3D images, while the AR allows users to view virtual images overlaid on real-world backgrounds through transparent windows and a reflection unit.

But, here’s where it gets interesting. The timeline allows us to speculate as the South Korean tech giant has previously announced a partnership with Meta to develop a next-gen XR device in February. It would combine Meta’s platform with LG’s content and services, particularly from its TV business.

But, that plan seems to be in limbo. Just months after that, reports out of South Korea said in May—the same month as the patent was filed—that the two companies had canceled their partnerships due to strategic differences. LG, then, denied the rumors, saying that their joint XR headset has instead been delayed to 2027, although it also explored other partnerships, with Amazon being a leading contender.

Speaking of which, LG has also been dropping a lot of hints at its potential return to the smartphone business. We’ve previously reported that it’s filed a patent for a foldable display, which seems to be a hot commodity in recent months, and also its canceled rollable device.