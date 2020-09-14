The LG Wing is an extremely unique device which at first glance borders on the ridiculous, but it turns out LG has put some thought into the design of the dual-screen device, as explained at LG’s mobile developer portal.

Instead of doing dual-screens by folding, the LG Wing achieves this by swivelling, with the smaller secondary screen being exactly half the size of the main screen.

Like other dual-screen devices, the main justification is improved multi-tasking and increased screen surface area.

This means you can either have 2 apps at the same time (multi-tasking) or with supported apps stretch one app over 2 screens (one app extension mode).



LG’s Mobile Developer shows the following scenarios – watching a movie and chatting at the same time, navigating and showing a music app, or less attractively watching a TV show on one screen and ads on another.

For regular apps, entering swivel mode will simply result in multi-tasking opportunities, while in Expandable apps, the change would make modes available which takes advantage of both the large and smaller screen e.g. video above and related content below.

There are a variety of gestures available to transfer apps from one screen to another.

Apps can also adapt to the various was the device can be rotated. In the inverted T mode for example the lower screen could offer a large keyboard for typing into a smaller messaging area on top.

LG freely acknowledges the Wing is an experimental device but says their design uniquely favours mobility and portability.

Do our readers think we have been a bit too harsh on the device? Let us know below.

via NextPit