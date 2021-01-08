LG announces webOS 6.0 Smart TV platform with redesigned home screen and more

At CES 2021, LG announced the new webOS 6.0 Smart TV platform for its 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs. This is a major update for webOS platform and it comes with redesigned home screen, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control support, Next Picks recommendation feature and more. You can read more about the new features below.
- Users familiar with webOS will immediately notice the attractive, updated home screen redesigned for enhanced usability to meet the needs of viewers’ everchanging content consumption habits. The new home screen provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with the ability to receive recommendations based on the user’s preferences and viewing history. To show recommended content and related information at one glance, the new home is displayed full-screen as a central hub for settings and the greater webOS ecosystem.
- LG’s new Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Simple to navigate, slick, easy to hold and use, the Magic Remote offers more user-friendly features including fast connections between the TV and other devices and hot keys for accessing popular content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Magic Tap, a one-touch Near Field Communication (NFC) function on the Magic Remote, provides virtually instant access to a host of exciting viewing possibilities. By simply touching a compatible NFC-enabled smartphone to the remote, viewers can share content from their phones to the LG TVs or vice versa. Users can also view content stored in these mobile phones on their LG TVs while continuing to use their favorite smartphone apps and features.
- Leveraging LG’s latest in AI technology, TV voice controls and Magic Remote, viewers can simply get the info they need by using their voice.
- Magic Explorer, an enhanced version of LG’s Magic Link, can deliver informative content related to what’s showing on screen so viewers can learn more about the actors, locations and other items of interest in the movies and shows they’re watching. The content dependent feature can also deliver an easy and friendly shopping experience for products appearing across select broadcast channels and LG TV services including Live TV, Gallery, Settings and TV Guide by changing the color of the cursor whenever Magic Explorer has information to share.
- What’s more, the new Next Picks feature can analyze viewers’ preferences to discover more content suited to their tastes. Using viewing history data, Next Picks can recommend two live programs from broadcast or set-top box offerings as well as one VOD title or app that viewers will find most to their liking, saving viewers the time and hassle of finding what to watch next.
Source: LG
Comments