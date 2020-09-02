LG teases a T-shaped dual-screen device in a new video

Pretty much all the popular smartphone makers are now joining the dual-display bandwagon, but as far as LG is concerned, the dual-screen device that the company was rumored to be working on for a long time seems to have some uniqueness to it. The company has recently dropped a teaser video of what seems to be its dual-screen device, giving us a glimpse of what the smartphone could look like.

According to the teaser, LG’s dual-display device does not fold inward like a book, in fact, it doesn’t fold at all. Instead, it has one screen behind another that can be rotated 90 degrees horizontally, making the device look like the English letter ‘T.’ This could also be the rumored ‘Wing’ handset. Going by the teaser video, LG is going to officially launch the T-shaped dual-screen device on September 14 at 11:00 PM KST time (2 PM UTC).

According to LG’s press release, the new phone will be part of its “Explorer Project”. The company expects that the project will “deliver much-needed curiosity and excitement to the mobile sector.” Meanwhile, the company’s Velvet phones will be categorized under “Universal Line.”

LG’s dual-display device is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch main screen alongside a 4-inch secondary display with a 1:1 aspect ratio. Rumor also has it that the dual-display phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G and will pack a 64MP primary camera. We, of course, will know more about the smartphone on September 14.