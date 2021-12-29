LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays.
LG OLED EX technology highlights:
- The EX Technology applied to the OLED EX displays combines deuterium compounds which are are used to make highly efficient organic light-emitting diodes that emit stronger light.
- The algorithm predicts the usage amount of up to 33 million organic light-emitting diodes based on 8K OLED displays after learning individual viewing patterns, and precisely controls the display’s energy input to more accurately express the details and colors of the video content being played.
- By utilizing the EX Technology, LG has reduced bezel thickness from the original 6 mm to 4 mm based on 65-inch OLED displays. By reducing the bezel thickness by 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays, the OLED EX display creates an even more immersive viewing experience all the while delivering a sleeker and premium design.
LG Display plans to integrate OLED EX technology into all OLED TV displays starting from the second quarter of 2022.
Source: LG
