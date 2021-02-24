Rumors of LG scrapping its plan to launch a rollable phone have been doing the rounds for the last couple of days, but in reality, the company seems to be in no mood to pull the plug on the development of the device. Rejecting the rumors, a spokesperson from LG said that they can “firmly deny that any such decision on future mobile products has been finalized(via Android Central).”

While the spokesperson did not mention the status of the development of the rollable phone, the statement coming from the office gives us some hope that the rollable phone may launch as planned. However, the official didn’t reveal anything beyond that, leaving us in the dark about when we can expect the company to launch the product.

The official, however, did confirm that LG is looking to do away with its smartphone business and that it’s searching for a buyer. The company was supposed to sell its smartphone business to Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, but the deal didn’t happen because the Vietnamese company was offering a lower price than what LG expected.

With Vingroup offering a lower price than expected, LG will move on to find another buyer. Also, the company’s smartphone production lines overseas such as in Vietnam and Brazil can be realigned to manufacture home appliances.

Meanwhile, Samsung, Oppo, TCL are expected to release their first-ever rollable smartphones in the coming years. However, these companies have yet to showcase a working prototype of their rollable smartphones, while LG teased their rollable smartphone at this year’s CES event, which is why it’s safe to say that LG will be the first company to launch the world’s first rollable phone provided that the company didn’t scrap the project.

