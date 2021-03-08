LG Innotek and Microsoft announce partnership to commercialize cloud connected 3D camera

LG Innotek, a leading components manufacturer, announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop 3D sensing modules based on Microsoft ToF technology. LG Innotek and Microsoft will also together to commercialize cloud connected 3D cameras. Below are some of the examples of how this partnership will enable different industries to adopt 3D sensing tech.

LG Innotek’s 3D ToF cameras can be used with Azure in fitness to more precisely measure motions.

In healthcare, they can be used to measure patients’ posture and body shape and conduct robot-assisted surgery.

Partners in the retail or logistics industries can use the technology to manage inventory and analyze customer traffic.

In factories, these cloud-connected cameras can monitor and analyze production lines to prevent accidents.

Daniel Bar, head of business incubation for the Silicon & Sensor’s group at Microsoft, said, “LG Innotek brings world class manufacturing expertise in complex optoelectronic systems. We are excited to welcome LG Innotek to our ecosystem and accelerate time to market for 3D cameras. This is a key step towards providing easy access for computer vision developers to create 3D vision applications.”

Jongyun Eun, Head of the Optics Solution Product Planning Division at LG Innotek, said, “Microsoft’s Azure Depth Platform program has selected LG Innotek as a scaling partner due to its leading-edge technologies and production capability. Our collaboration with Microsoft will enable LG Innotek to help ecosystem partners on new designs and expand the application areas of 3D sensing modules beyond smartphones.”

Source: LG