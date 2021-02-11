At the end of last year, LG announced LG Gram 16 (16Z90P) laptop. This new LG Gram 16 is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The main highlight of this laptop is its weight. Despite its 16-inch display and 80 Wh battery, this laptop weighs just 1190 grams.

To deliver great sound, LG Gram 16comes with tw0 5W speakers and DTS:X Ultrasound with smart amplifier. On the connectivity front, this laptop comes with a headphone jack, two USB 3.1 ports, 1 HDMI port, and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

LG Gram 16 is part of LG’s new 2021 line-up, which includes 14, 16 and 17-inch screens, from 8 to 16 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of storage and is now on sale at LG.com.

Prices range from $999 for the LG Gram 14 with a Core i3 processor and 256 GB of storage to $1999 for the Core i7 version with a 16-inch screen and 2 TB storage.

The range is available in Snow White, Quartz Silver, and Obsidian Black colours.

Check out the new range at LG.com here.

via Neowin