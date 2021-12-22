LG announces DualUp Monitor with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio

LG today announced the new DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. This is a completely new format in the monitor market and it will be really useful for professionals including video creators and editors.
The new LG DualUp Monitor features a Nano IPS display with Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution. It is like two 21.5-inch displays stacked vertically and comes with a vertical split view function that allows users too see more in one glance. The ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand saves space as it clamps to most desks and tables.
Specifications:
|LG DualUp Monitor
(28MQ780)
|Size/
Ratio
|Screen Size
|27.6-inch
|Resolution
|SDQHD (2560 x 2880)
|Aspect Ratio
|16:18
|Graphic
|IPS
|Yes (Nano IPS)
|Color Gamut (Typ.)
|DCI-P3 98 percent
|Brightness
|300 nits
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|HDR
|HDR10
|Color Calibrated
|Yes
|Response Time
|5ms (GtG on Faster setting)
|AMD FreeSync™ Technology
|–
|Design
|Screen
|3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
|Stand
|Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel
|(Ergo 2nd Gen)
|Interface
|USB Type-C™
|DP Alt. + Power Delivery
|96W + data
|HDMI
|x2
|Display Port
|x1
|USB Hub
|x1 Upstream
|x2 Downstream
|Power
|Adapter
|Sound
|Speaker
|Stereo Speaker with
MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2)
|SW
|On Screen Control
|Yes
|Feature
|PBP
|Yes
|Auto Brightness
|Yes
“LG’s premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “These CES Innovation Award winning-products are examples of our commitment to explore new form factors and functionalities to expand and strengthen our flagship monitor lineup.”
