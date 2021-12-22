LG announces DualUp Monitor with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio

by Pradeep

 

LG DualUp Monitor

LG today announced the new DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. This is a completely new format in the monitor market and it will be really useful for professionals including video creators and editors.

The new LG DualUp Monitor features a Nano IPS display with Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution. It is like two 21.5-inch displays stacked vertically and comes with a vertical split view function that allows users too see more in one glance. The ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand saves space as it clamps to most desks and tables.

Specifications:

LG DualUp Monitor

(28MQ780)

Size/

Ratio

Screen Size27.6-inch
ResolutionSDQHD (2560 x 2880)
Aspect Ratio16:18
GraphicIPSYes (Nano IPS)
Color Gamut (Typ.)DCI-P3 98 percent
Brightness300 nits
Contrast Ratio1000:1
HDRHDR10
Color CalibratedYes
Response Time5ms (GtG on Faster setting)
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
DesignScreen3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
StandPivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel
(Ergo 2nd Gen)
InterfaceUSB Type-C™DP Alt. + Power Delivery
96W + data
HDMIx2
Display Portx1
USB Hubx1 Upstream
x2 Downstream
PowerAdapter
SoundSpeakerStereo Speaker with

MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2)

SWOn Screen ControlYes
FeaturePBPYes
Auto BrightnessYes

“LG’s premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “These CES Innovation Award winning-products are examples of our commitment to explore new form factors and functionalities to expand and strengthen our flagship monitor lineup.”

Source: LG

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments