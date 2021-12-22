LG announces DualUp Monitor with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio

LG today announced the new DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio. This is a completely new format in the monitor market and it will be really useful for professionals including video creators and editors.

The new LG DualUp Monitor features a Nano IPS display with Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution. It is like two 21.5-inch displays stacked vertically and comes with a vertical split view function that allows users too see more in one glance. The ultra-adjustable LG Ergo stand saves space as it clamps to most desks and tables.

Specifications:

LG DualUp Monitor (28MQ780) Size/ Ratio Screen Size 27.6-inch Resolution SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Aspect Ratio 16:18 Graphic IPS Yes (Nano IPS) Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 98 percent Brightness 300 nits Contrast Ratio 1000:1 HDR HDR10 Color Calibrated Yes Response Time 5ms (GtG on Faster setting) AMD FreeSync™ Technology – Design Screen 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design Stand Pivot / Height / Tilt / Swivel (Ergo 2nd Gen) Interface USB Type-C™ DP Alt. + Power Delivery 96W + data HDMI x2 Display Port x1 USB Hub x1 Upstream x2 Downstream Power Adapter Sound Speaker Stereo Speaker with MAXXAUDIO® (7W x 2) SW On Screen Control Yes Feature PBP Yes Auto Brightness Yes

“LG’s premium monitors for 2022 deliver the picture quality, features and usability that can satisfy the needs of both professional and home users,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “These CES Innovation Award winning-products are examples of our commitment to explore new form factors and functionalities to expand and strengthen our flagship monitor lineup.”

Source: LG