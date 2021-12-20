LG Electronics USA has just announced its first gaming laptop, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q is powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Tiger Lake H processor, NVIDIA GeForceTM RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card, dual-channel memory and an ultra-fast dual SSD setup. In addition to a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1 millisecond response time and a 300Hz refresh rate, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop ensures immersive, fluid gameplay. To stop all this high-end hardware from melting, the LG 17G90Q cooling system features a vapor chamber that keeps the laptop running cool, even when pushed to the limits.

Gallery

As is typical for LG’s laptops, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q is still a thin and light device. It’s powered by a 93Wh battery while maintaining a thickness of under 0.84 inches and a weight of less than 5.952 pounds and is enclosed within a durable aluminium casing.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q further optimizes the gaming experience via LG’s gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, which lets users customize gaming-related options and track a variety of performance data – including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate – in real-time. And for a completely unique setup, users can choose and apply a different colour to every single key of the laptop’s attractive RGB keyboard.

The LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers realistic, three-dimensional sound with its built-in 2 Way speaker system. Supporting DTS:X Ultra, the speakers accurately convey the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment, helping players to find their teammates and track down their enemies more easily. The LG UltraGear 17G90Q comes with Intel® Killer™ Wireless, which helps guarantee a fast, stable network connection for lag- and frustration-free online gaming experiences.

LG’s first gaming laptop will initially be available in the United States and South Korea in the first quarter of 2022 with other markets to follow. To learn more about the LG UltraGear lineup, visit www.LG.com/CES2022 starting at 08:00 a.m. PST on January 4.

Key Specifications: