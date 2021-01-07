LG announces 2021 gram laptops with 16:10 aspect ratio screens and 11th Gen Intel Core processors

LG Gram 2021 laptops

At the first all virtual CES 2021, LG last night announced the 2021 lineup of gram laptops. LG announced five new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). LG has introduced the following improvements in these new models:

  • 16:10 aspect ratio screens to offer more screen real estate.
  • The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for comfort and efficiency.
  • The four-sided slim bezel design delivers immersive viewing experience.
  • Up to WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution, DCI-P3 99 percent and IPS display.
  • Intel Evo Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe Graphics and speedy LPDDR4x memory.
  • LG gram models 17Z90P, 16Z90P and 16T90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries for up to 19.5 hours of use between charges.
  • The LG gram 2-in-1 comes with a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0.

Full Tech Specs of LG Gram 2021 lineup:

LG gram 17
(17Z90P)

LG gram 16
(16Z90P)

LG gram 14
(14Z90P)

LG gram 16 2-in-1
(16T90P)

LG gram 14 2-in-1
(14T90P)

Display Size

17-inch

16-inch

14-inch

16-inch

14-inch

LCD

WQXGA (2560 x
1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WQXGA (2560 x
1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WUXGA (1920 x
1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WQXGA (2560 x
1600), Touch IPS
Display, Corning®
Gorilla® Glass 6

WUXGA (1920 x
1200), Touch IPS
Display, Corning®
Gorilla® Glass 6

Aspect
Ratio

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

Weight

1350g (2.98lbs)

1190g (2.62lbs)

999g (2.2lbs)

1480g (3.26lbs)

1250g (2.76lbs)

Size

380.2 x 260.1 x
17.8mm
(14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70
inches)

355.9 x 243.4 x
16.8mm
(14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66
inches)

313.4 x 215.2 x
16.8mm
(12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66
inches)

356.6 x 248.3 x
16.95mm
(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
inches) 

314 x 219.5 x
16.75mm
(12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66
inches)

Battery

80Wh

80Wh

72Wh

80Wh

72Wh

CPU

11th Gen Intel®
Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel®
Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel®
Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel®
Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel®
Core™ Processor

GPU

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics

Memory

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

Storage

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)

Color

White, Silver, Black

White, Silver, Black

White, Silver, Black

Silver, Black, Green

Silver, Black, Green

Keyboard

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

I/O Port

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
ThunderboltTM 4),
USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
ThunderboltTM 4),
USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
ThunderboltTM 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
ThunderboltTM 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1,
microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
ThunderboltTM 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1,
microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USP

Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests***, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests***, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,

Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests***, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Stylus Pen (Wacom
AES 2.0), Compliant
with 7 US Military
Standard 810G
tests***, DTS X Ultra,
Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Stylus Pen (Wacom
AES 2.0), Compliant
with 7 US Military
Standard 810G
tests***, DTS X Ultra,
Wi-Fi 6

Source: LG

