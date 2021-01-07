LG announces 2021 gram laptops with 16:10 aspect ratio screens and 11th Gen Intel Core processors

At the first all virtual CES 2021, LG last night announced the 2021 lineup of gram laptops. LG announced five new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). LG has introduced the following improvements in these new models:
- 16:10 aspect ratio screens to offer more screen real estate.
- The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for comfort and efficiency.
- The four-sided slim bezel design delivers immersive viewing experience.
- Up to WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution, DCI-P3 99 percent and IPS display.
- Intel Evo Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe Graphics and speedy LPDDR4x memory.
- LG gram models 17Z90P, 16Z90P and 16T90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries for up to 19.5 hours of use between charges.
- The LG gram 2-in-1 comes with a stylus pen compatible with Wacom AES 2.0.
Full Tech Specs of LG Gram 2021 lineup:
LG gram 17
LG gram 16
LG gram 14
LG gram 16 2-in-1
LG gram 14 2-in-1
Display Size
17-inch
16-inch
14-inch
16-inch
14-inch
LCD
WQXGA (2560 x
WQXGA (2560 x
WUXGA (1920 x
WQXGA (2560 x
WUXGA (1920 x
Aspect
16:10
16:10
16:10
16:10
16:10
Weight
1350g (2.98lbs)
1190g (2.62lbs)
999g (2.2lbs)
1480g (3.26lbs)
1250g (2.76lbs)
Size
380.2 x 260.1 x
355.9 x 243.4 x
313.4 x 215.2 x
356.6 x 248.3 x
314 x 219.5 x
Battery
80Wh
80Wh
72Wh
80Wh
72Wh
CPU
11th Gen Intel®
11th Gen Intel®
11th Gen Intel®
11th Gen Intel®
11th Gen Intel®
GPU
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Memory
8/16GB
8/16GB
8/16GB
8/16GB
8/16GB
Storage
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
Color
White, Silver, Black
White, Silver, Black
White, Silver, Black
Silver, Black, Green
Silver, Black, Green
Keyboard
Backlit
Backlit
Backlit
Backlit
Backlit
I/O Port
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
HP-Out
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
HP-Out
USP
Fingerprint Reader,
Fingerprint Reader,
Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Fingerprint Reader,
Fingerprint Reader,
Source: LG