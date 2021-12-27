In October Evan Blass leaked a new and unique laptop from Lenovo, a 17-inch Thinkbook Plus with a built-in graphics tablet/ secondary screen.

Today he has updated with new images which now shows the device running Windows 11.

The secondary screen appears to be around 8 inches and appears to work with a stylus, allowing creators to use it to sketch in Photoshop and other graphics apps.

The new images also show the pad being used as an app launcher and a secondary screen to read news feeds.

The images also give us a good idea of some of the specs.

The device comes with 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-C ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, Harmon-Kadron-tuned speakers, an active stylus, and what looks to be a power button combined with a fingerprint reader. As mentioned earlier, the device now also clearly runs Windows 11.

The updated images suggest Lenovo will be showing the device off at CES 2022, though this does not of course tell us when exactly it will come to market.

