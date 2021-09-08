Lenovo unveils Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, a new 16-inch ultra-slim laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors

Lenovo today announced the new Yoga Slim 7 Pro, a new 16-inch ultra-slim laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of storage PCIe M.2 SSD and 75WHr battery. This laptop will be available in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey hue colors.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop (called IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro in the US) will start at $1,449 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro Tech Specs:

Dimensions and WeightStarting at 17.4mm thin and weighs 2.1kg (4.6 lbs)
Screen16” 2.5K, Touch, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision HDR, AAR 92%, optional 120Hz
ProcessorUp to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor
GraphicsUp to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics
Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
MemoryUp to 16GB Dual Channel DDR4
StorageUp to 1TB SSD PCIe M.22
Operating SystemWindows 11
Battery75WHr
Up to 12.5 hours of battery life4
Rapid Charge Boost8
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Alexa Built-in
Ports (AMD + GTX)2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x SD Card, HDMI
1 x USB Type-C (full function)
1 x Audio Jack
AudioDolby Atmos

