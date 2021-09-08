Lenovo unveils Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, a new 16-inch ultra-slim laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors



Lenovo today announced the new Yoga Slim 7 Pro, a new 16-inch ultra-slim laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of storage PCIe M.2 SSD and 75WHr battery. This laptop will be available in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey hue colors.

The Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop (called IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro in the US) will start at $1,449 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro Tech Specs:

Yoga Slim 7 Pro Dimensions and Weight Starting at 17.4mm thin and weighs 2.1kg (4.6 lbs) Screen 16” 2.5K, Touch, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision HDR, AAR 92%, optional 120Hz Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Memory Up to 16GB Dual Channel DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.22 Operating System Windows 11 Battery 75WHr

Up to 12.5 hours of battery life4

Rapid Charge Boost8 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Alexa Built-in Ports (AMD + GTX) 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x SD Card, HDMI

1 x USB Type-C (full function)

1 x Audio Jack Audio Dolby Atmos

Source: Lenovo