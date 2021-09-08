Lenovo unveils Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, a new 16-inch ultra-slim laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors

Lenovo today announced the new Yoga Slim 7 Pro, a new 16-inch ultra-slim laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of storage PCIe M.2 SSD and 75WHr battery. This laptop will be available in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey hue colors.
The Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop (called IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro in the US) will start at $1,449 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.
Yoga Slim 7 Pro Tech Specs:
|Yoga Slim 7 Pro
|Dimensions and Weight
|Starting at 17.4mm thin and weighs 2.1kg (4.6 lbs)
|Screen
|16” 2.5K, Touch, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, Dolby Vision HDR, AAR 92%, optional 120Hz
|Processor
|Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor
|Graphics
|Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics
Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 16GB Dual Channel DDR4
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.22
|Operating System
|Windows 11
|Battery
|75WHr
Up to 12.5 hours of battery life4
Rapid Charge Boost8
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
Alexa Built-in
|Ports (AMD + GTX)
|2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
1 x SD Card, HDMI
1 x USB Type-C (full function)
1 x Audio Jack
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos
Source: Lenovo
