Lenovo announces five new Yoga laptops with next-gen Intel Core processors

Lenovo today announced five new Yoga laptops featuring the next-gen Intel Core processors and the latest AMD Ryzen processors to offer great performance and battery life. Lenovo today announced the following Yoga laptops:
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (13-inch)
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (14-inch)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch and 15.6-inch)
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14-inch)
- Lenovo Yoga 6
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i:
- A near borderless QHD display with 100 percent sRGB, Eye Care Mode and Dolby Vision.
- Up to the next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s Xe.
- 13.9mm (0.55 inches) thin and weighing 1.23kg (2.7 lbs).
- Up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 1TB SSD PCIe (Gen 4) M.2 storage.
- With up to 16 hours of battery life with 50WHr battery and improved Rapid Charge Boost.
- Harman Speakers and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
Yoga Slim 7i Pro:
- Up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and up to 32GB LPDDR4X memory.
- Next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s Xe architecture, or up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs.
- 18 hours of battery life.
- 2.8K Wide Viewing Angle display with up to 400 nits bright, with a 90Hz refresh rate.
- Eye Care Mode thanks to the new Eyesafe Display panel that combines RGB hardware and software adjustments to more effectively reduce blue light.
- Harman speakers and Dolby Atmos audio.
Yoga Slim 7 Pro:
- AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors.
- Light Silver or Slate Grey hue with optional glass panel display and are as thin as 14.6mm (0.58 inches) and only 1.45kg (3.19 lbs).
- Up to 16GB DDR4 memory.
- Up to 17 hours of battery life.
Lenovo Yoga 7i:
- A Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touchscreen display in two sizes, 14-inch and 15.6-inch, with Dolby Vision
- 15.6-inch FHD VESA400 DisplayHDR option that’s 500 nits bright with a 72 percent NTSC color gamut.
- Two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16GB DDR4 memory with up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage.
- Larger 15.6-inch size weighing 1.83kg (4.03lbs) to also get a numeric keypad.
- Featuring up to next-gen Intel Core processors.
- Up to 13 hours of battery life on the 15.6-inch model, and up to 16 hours of battery life with a 71Whr battery on the more compact 14-inch size that’s as thin as 17.7mm (0.69 inches) and weighs just 1.43kg (3.15lbs).
- Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System.
- Built-in fingerprint reader and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.
Lenovo Yoga 6:
- First-gen Lenovo consumer convertible laptop sporting a unique hybrid design of metal and soft-touch materials wrapped in striking blue fabric.
- Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processor with built-in AMD Radeon graphics.
- Up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage.
- Up to 18 hours of battery life with 60WHr battery.
- Full HD touchscreen display at 300 nits bright
- Backlit keyboard and four-sided narrow bezel design.
- Front-facing stereo speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos.
- Lightweight at 1.32kg (2.9 lbs)
- Built-in fingerprint reader and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.
Pricing and Availability:
- The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i ultraslim laptop will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs will start at €899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020. Both will offer up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon)
- The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor will start at €799 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting August 2020.
- The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop with up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 15.6-inch model will start at €1099 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.
- The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processors will start at €899 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting October 2020
Source: Lenovo
