Lenovo announces five new Yoga laptops with next-gen Intel Core processors

by Pradeep

 

Lenovo Yoga

Lenovo today announced five new Yoga laptops featuring the next-gen Intel Core processors and the latest AMD Ryzen processors to offer great performance and battery life. Lenovo today announced the following Yoga laptops:

  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (13-inch)
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (14-inch)
  • Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch and 15.6-inch)
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14-inch)
  • Lenovo Yoga 6

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i:

  • A near borderless QHD display with 100 percent sRGB, Eye Care Mode and Dolby Vision.
  • Up to the next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s Xe.
  • 13.9mm (0.55 inches) thin and weighing 1.23kg (2.7 lbs).
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 1TB SSD PCIe (Gen 4) M.2 storage.
  • With up to 16 hours of battery life with 50WHr battery and improved Rapid Charge Boost.
  • Harman Speakers and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro:

  • Up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and up to 32GB LPDDR4X memory.
  • Next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s Xe architecture, or up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs.
  • 18 hours of battery life.
  • 2.8K Wide Viewing Angle display with up to 400 nits bright, with a 90Hz refresh rate.
  • Eye Care Mode thanks to the new Eyesafe Display panel that combines RGB hardware and software adjustments to more effectively reduce blue light.
  • Harman speakers and Dolby Atmos audio.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro:

  • AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors.
  • Light Silver or Slate Grey hue with optional glass panel display and are as thin as 14.6mm (0.58 inches) and only 1.45kg (3.19 lbs).
  • Up to 16GB DDR4 memory.
  • Up to 17 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 7i:

  • A Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touchscreen display in two sizes, 14-inch and 15.6-inch, with Dolby Vision
  • 15.6-inch FHD VESA400 DisplayHDR option that’s 500 nits bright with a 72 percent NTSC color gamut.
  • Two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 16GB DDR4 memory with up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage.
  • Larger 15.6-inch size weighing 1.83kg (4.03lbs) to also get a numeric keypad.
  • Featuring up to next-gen Intel Core processors.
  • Up to 13 hours of battery life on the 15.6-inch model, and up to 16 hours of battery life with a 71Whr battery on the more compact 14-inch size that’s as thin as 17.7mm (0.69 inches) and weighs just 1.43kg (3.15lbs).
  •  Front-facing Dolby Atmos Speaker System.
  • Built-in fingerprint reader and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.

Lenovo Yoga 6:

  • First-gen Lenovo consumer convertible laptop sporting a unique hybrid design of metal and soft-touch materials wrapped in striking blue fabric.
  • Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processor with built-in AMD Radeon graphics.
  • Up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage.
  • Up to 18 hours of battery life with 60WHr battery.
  • Full HD touchscreen display at 300 nits bright
  • Backlit keyboard and four-sided narrow bezel design.
  • Front-facing stereo speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos.
  • Lightweight at 1.32kg (2.9 lbs)
  • Built-in fingerprint reader and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.

Pricing and Availability:

  • The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i ultraslim laptop will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs will start at €899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020. Both will offer up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon)
  • The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor will start at €799 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting August 2020.
  • The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop with up to next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) will start at €999 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 15.6-inch model will start at €1099 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.
  • The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processors will start at €899 (including VAT)and is expected to be available starting October 2020

Source: Lenovo

