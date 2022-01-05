Lenovo announces Yoga 9i and Yoga 7i convertible laptops with latest 12th gen Intel processors

At CES 2022, Lenovo today announced its seventh generation of Yoga 2-in-1 laptops. The Lenovo Yoga 9i will be the flagship laptop in the lineup, the Yoga 7i mid-range variant will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch, and the 13-inch Yoga 6 will be the entry-level model in the Yoga series. You can read about these new laptops in detail below.
Lenovo Yoga 9i:
- New design: With its new vertically flipped wordmark, this visually unique style doesn’t cut corners, instead, it rounds them into comfortably curved edges, and ushers in a gender-neutral color palette, more recycled materials, and luxury finishes.
- Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor combined with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
- An improved Rotating Sound Bar with quad Bowers & Wilkins speakers, consisting of two woofers and two tweeters on the top and sides for an improved range of frequency response increasing the depth, clarity and warmth of bass effects.
- Up to 4K OLED IPS touchscreen with slim bezels and a VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black certified for 100 percent DCI-P3 color accuracy.
- Supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.
- TÜV Low Blue Light certification to help reduce eye strain.
- An untraditional edge-to-edge keyboard design layout offering a bar of new 1-Click Function Keys with five additional shortcut keys marked with user-friendly icons for quick access to frequently used features (Smart Power performance mode, Background Blur, Vibe Check, color mode, fingerprint reader).
- A 45 percent larger touchpad for increased finger space, click performance and accuracy.
- Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports and expanded Wi-Fi 6E.
- Storm Grey and warm Oatmeal hue colors.
- Precision Pen 2 with tilt detection or an e-color pen inside the box.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch:
- Offered in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch.
- Up to 2.8K OLED touchscreen display with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.
- Support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
- Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics
- A 71Whr battery and Rapid Charge Express.
- Storm Grey and new tranquil Stone Blue hue.
- Smart login security and convenience with Full HD IR camera.
- Greater 91 percent screen-to-body ratio over the previous generation with a distinctive drop-down hinge.
- Improved eye protection via TÜV-certified low blue light technology.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch:
- Up to 2.5K LCD 60Hz display with 16:10 format and 100 percent sRGB color gamut.
- Optimized TÜV low blue light technology.
- Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
- Storm Grey and new Arctic Grey hue colors.
- Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor with Intel Arc A Series graphics configuration.
- TDP 60W performance.
- Up to 100Whr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Express.
- Smart login security and convenience with Full HD IR camera.
- Greater 91 percent screen-to-body ratio over the previous generation with a distinctive drop-down hinge.
Lenovo Yoga 6:
- Comes in Dark Teal hue made with recycled materials, including a cover made from recycled aluminum, or a fabric-wrapped cover option made with 50 percent recycled plastics and treated with a stain-resistant finish for resilience.
- Thirty percent of recycled plastics were used in the power adapter. The Yoga 6 is also free of mercury, arsenic, and brominated flame retardant (BFR) free, and comes ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT Silver certified for meeting energy saving and environmental standards. Nearly 25 percent of Yoga 6’s battery cells use post-consumption plastic.
- Up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics.
- A 13-inch Full HD 16:10 ratio touchscreen display for crisp picture quality and Dolby Vision, and two front-facing speakers and Dolby?Atmos.
Pricing and Availability:
- The Yoga 9i convertible laptop (14”, 7) with 12th Gen Intel Core processors is expected to be available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $1,399.00.
- The 16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processors with optional up to next-level graphics (coming soon) is expected to be available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $899.00. The 14-inch model with 12th Gen Intel Core processors is also available starting in Q2 2022 and will start at $949.00. Bundled active pen is optional depending on market.
- The Yoga 6 convertible laptop (13”, 7) with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processors will start at $749.00 and is expected to be available starting Q2 2022.
Source: Lenovo
