Lenovo has posted an advisory warning Thinkpad owners that the Windows 10 August 2020 Update can cause BSOD for some users.

The BSOD reads: SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED – ldiagio.sys.

The article warns:

After installing the August 2020 cumulative update for Windows 10 Version 2004, users may notice one or more of the following symptoms: Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) when booting

Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) when starting Lenovo Vantage

Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) when running Windows Defender Scan

Can’t login by Face with Windows Hello

Errors in Device Manager related to Intel Management Engine

Errors in Device Manager related to IR Camera

The issue appears to be due to a new BIOS feature – Enhanced Windows Biometric Security, and can be mitigated by disabling it at BIOS Setup -> Security -> Virtualization menu.

Lenovo says the Enhanced Windows Biometric Security feature is not currently implemented, and disabling it will therefore not have any negative consequences.

WindowsLatest reports that users of other PC brands are also affected, and if you are similarly affected the fix may also work for you.