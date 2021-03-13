Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD now available for $1149

Last year, Lenovo announced ThinkPad X1 Nano, the lightest ThinkPad ever at just 1.99 pounds (907g). The new ThinkPad X1 Nano is powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors and it is based on Intel’s EVO platform. This lightweight laptop offers a great viewing experience with its 2K high-resolution Dolby Vision display featuring a new 16:10 aspect ratio. The Dolby Atmos Speaker System on ThinkPad X1 Nano comes with two upward-firing tweeters and two downward-firing woofers to create an immersive sound experience.

You can now get ThinkPad X1 Nano with 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1149. Find the deal here at Lenovo.com.

ThinkPad X1 Nano features:

Generation Intel Core™ i7 processors with Intel Iris® X graphics, X1 Nano features the world’s best processors for thin-and-light laptops, delivering up to 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20% faster office productivity and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products. Thunderbolt 4 offers fast, single cable connection to power, monitors, storage and many other external devices.

X1 Nano is the first ThinkPad to feature an updated suite of AI and biometric ThinkShield security features. These range from new voice recognition and human presence detection that enable zero touch login and device lock when the user walks away to the familiar Match on Chip Fingerprint Reader.

X1 Nano can be preloaded with Windows 10 Pro or Ubuntu Linux OS and features optional 5G for future-ready connectivity.

A 13-inch Dolby Vision 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers expansive views and 100% sRGB ensures clarity and color accuracy. Touch display options are also available.

The speaker system includes four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound and combined with four 360-degree microphones ensure you are loud and clear during audio and video calls.

ThinkPad X1 Nano Tech Specs:

You can find the deal here at Lenovo.com.