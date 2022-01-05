Lenovo announces updated ThinkPad X1 laptops with OLED display options and Computer Vision technology

Deals

Deal Alert: Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard now available at $70 Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard is once again selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The gaming keyboard is now available at a price point of $70, down from $100. You can check out the...

Deal Alert: Apple Watch Series 7 price hits a new low You now have the chance to save $60 on the purchase of the Apple Watch Series 7 as the price of the smartwatch hits an all-time low. You can now buy the smartwatch at a price point of $339, ...

Deal Alert: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 now available for $139.99 You can now get Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for just $139 from Microsoft Store. With this controller, you have 30 ways to play like a pro, including adjustable tension thumbstick...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) discounted to $20 Awesome discount on Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot is back! The smart speaker is now available at a price point of $19.99, down from 39.99, at Amazon. The deal is available for a limited ...

Deal Alert: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker $50 cheaper toda... Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has excellent sound quality and great battery life. The portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best premium...

Deal Alert: Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones $50 cheaper today Bose is a well-known brand in the speaker industry, and while the company has products for every customer, its premium products are popular for great performance. However, one of the company...

Limited Time Deal: Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds discounted once again Amazon is once again selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price. The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are once again available at a price point of $2...

Deal Alert: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphones discounted at A... Amazon US is now offering a decent $52 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-the-ear headphones. You can now get Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a price point of $298, down from $350. ...

Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptop looks even more attractive with this mouth-w... If you’re on the lookout for a budget laptop, you have a variety of options to choose from. And it’s always difficult to choose the ‘one’ among plenty of great options. While the Len...