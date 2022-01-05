Lenovo announces updated ThinkPad X1 laptops with OLED display options and Computer Vision technology

At CES 2022, Lenovo announced the latest gen ThinkPad X1 laptops which include X1 Carbon 10th Gen, X1 Yoga 7th Gen and X1 Nano 2nd Gen. All these laptops are now powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors, and they come with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. Some of the new features include a superior camera, 360-degree far field quad-array microphones, OLED display options, Dolby Voice, and the new Computer Vision (CV) technology.
Highlights of ThinkPad X1 series:
- Performance:
- Latest Intel 12th Gen Core with Intel vPro options including U15 and P28 processors
- Windows 11 Pro offers next generation operating system experience
- Faster LPDDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 4 storage options reduce system latency
- New air-intake keyboard design on X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga improves thermal performance
- User Experience:
- Vivid displays including new 2.8k OLED options for X1 Carbon and 4K OLED options for X1 Yoga plus Eyesafe certified low blue light panels
- New 1.4µm sensor FHD camera with optional Computer Vision technology
- Dolby suite creates a multimedia powerhouse including Dolby Atmos Speaker System, Dolby Vision on supported displays and Dolby Voice with AI noise cancellation now also available on X1 Nano for crystal clear audio conferencing
- Connectivity and Security:
- Wi-Fi 6E is now available for better bandwidth on crowded networks and when Wi-Fi is not available, users can opt for Cat16 4G LTE or 5G sub-6 WWAN connections
- ThinkShield Firmware Resiliency 2.0 further enhances security by extending protection, detection, and recovery of additional components
- Computer Vision improves user presence detection, simplifies login, and enhances privacy
- ThinkPad X1’s are ready to support Tile’s full suite of finding features, so users can locate their PC up to 14 days, even when it’s shut down
Pricing and Availability:
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will be available from March 2022, with an expected starting price of $1639.
- ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will be available from March 2022, with an expected starting price of $1749.
- ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 will be available from April 2022, with an expected starting price of $1659.
Source: Lenovo
