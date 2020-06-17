Lenovo announces new ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop featuring Ultra Performance Mode

Lenovo today announced the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3, the most powerful X Series commercial laptop from Lenovo. This new laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors up to Core i9 for great CPU performance. For graphics performance, customers can choose up to NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti GPU.

The new ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop features a 15.6-inch display with up to 600-nits brightness for great visual experience. New WiFi 6 and optional CAT16 LTE-A Wireless WAN offers seamless wireless connectivity.

The main highlight of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 is its new Ultra Performance Mode. This new mode is enabled by default as a setting in BIOS. When enabled, this mode removes restrictions on acoustics and temperature, tapping into the full potential of the GPU and CPU, and leveraging an improved thermal design to deliver increased performance.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 will be available from July, starting at $1749.

Lenovo today also announced the next generation of the ThinkPad P Series: the ThinkPad P15, ThinkPad P17, ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 and the all new ThinkPad P15v. All of them are powered by 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors and feature improved ThinkPad design.

Source: Lenovo