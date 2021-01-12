Lenovo announces new gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad X1 Yoga with 16:10 displays and Dolby Voice

At CES 2021, Lenovo today announced the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 devices. Both the devices now come with larger 16:10 displays, wider touchpad, larger battery, and rear venting—all while remaining ultrathin and ultralight. Also, they come with integrated fingerprint reader on power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor for enhanced security and ease of use.

Also, both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are the world’s first laptops to support Dolby Voice, a new solution that will offer a better conferencing experience that feels more natural.

Dolby Voice also optimizes speaker and microphone performance with features such as dynamic levelling to automatically adjust for voices that are quieter or further away and noise suppression that reduces unwanted background noises and echo no matter what meeting platform you use. Productivity is further enhanced with improved speech recognition for voice assistants.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Tech Specs:

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Tech Specs:

Pricing and Availability:

ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available starting February 2021. Prices are expected to start from $1429.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be available starting February 2021. Prices are expected to start from $1569.

Source: Lenovo