Lenovo announces updated ThinkPad series laptops with latest processors, improved display and more

Lenovo today announced several new updated laptops in its ThinkPad lineup including the redesigned X13 and X13 Yoga with 16:10 aspect ratio displays. Lenovo also announced refreshed ThinkPad mobile workstations with latest processors, improved displays and more. You can find more details about the new lineup below.
ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga:
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 13.3” WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio with Low Blue Light technology.
- Intel Iris Xe graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 or 6E on ThinkPad X13 i, Intel Wi-Fi 6 on X13 and X13 Yoga
- Optional 5G sub-6 or 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad X13 i and X13; up to 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on X13 Yoga
- Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on X13 models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on X13 Yoga
- Dolby Audio Speaker System, with user-facing speakers on X13
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader integrated into power button and Human Presence Detection on Intel models
ThinkPad T series:
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 14” UHD HDR Dolby Vision® and 500nit or 15.6” UHD HDR Dolby Vision and 600nit
- Intel UHD graphics, Intel® Iris® Xe or NVIDIA GeForce® MX450 graphics card; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen Processor models
- Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Intel models), Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (AMD and select Intel models)
- Optional 5G sub-6 or 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on ThinkPad T14s i and T14s; up to 4×4 MIMO CAT16 4G on T14 i; up to 2×2 MIMO CAT16 4G on T15
- Up to FHD Hybrid Infrared (IR) webcam on T14s models, HD or HD Hybrid IR on T14 and T15
- Dolby Audio Speaker System with user-facing speakers
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader (integrated into power button on T14s models) and Human Presence Detection on T14s i
ThinkPad L series:
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 14” FHD or 15” FHD displays.
- Intel UHD graphics, Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics card; integrated AMD Radeon Graphics on AMD Ryzen processor models
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 and up to 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G
- HD or HD Hybrid IR webcam
- Dolby Audio
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader and SecureBio self-healing BIOS
ThinkPad P series:
- Up to 11th Gen Intel Core vPro or latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors
- Up to 14” UHD HDR Dolby Vision 500nit or 15.6” UHD HDR Dolby Vision 600nit
- Up to Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA T500 graphics; integrated AMD Radeon Pro Graphics with AMD Ryzen Processors on P14s model only
- Wi-Fi 6E (Intel models), Wi-Fi 6 (AMD)
- Up to 4×4 MIMO CAT16 4G on P14s i and P15s; up to 2×2 MIMO CAT12 4G on P14s
- HD or HD Hybrid IR webcam
- Dolby Audio Speaker System with user-facing speakers
- ThinkShield security features including Match-on-Chip Fingerprint Reader and optional SmartCard Reader
Pricing and Availability:
|Available starting
|Price from
|ThinkPad T14s i
|March 2021
|$1,499
|ThinkPad T14s
|May 2021
|$1,279
|ThinkPad T14 i
|March 2021
|$1,379
|ThinkPad T14
|May 2021
|$1,159
|ThinkPad T15
|March 2021
|$1,379
|ThinkPad X13 Yoga
|April 2021
|$1,379
|ThinkPad X13 i
|March 2021
|$1,299
|ThinkPad X13
|May 2021
|$1,139
|ThinkPad L14
|May 2021
|$689
|ThinkPad L15
|May 2021
|$689
|ThinkPad P14s i
|March 2021
|$1,389
|ThinkPad P14s
|May 2021
|$1,169
|ThinkPad P15s
|March 2021
|$1,389
|ThinkVision P40w
|June 2021
|$1,699
Source: Lenovo
