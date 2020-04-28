Lenovo brings ThinkPad’s iconic keyboard experience to a stand-alone accessory

by Pradeep

 

Lenovo ThinkPad Keyboard

Lenovo’s ThinkPad series laptops are known for their exceptional keyboard experience. Lenovo is now bringing the iconic typing experience of ThinkPad laptops to a stand-alone accessory. The new ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard from Lenovo features the same dish-shaped ergonomic keycaps for comfort and the TrackPoint for easy navigation without a mouse. You can use this keyboard through Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB. You can connect this keyboard to two devices at a time and it supports both Windows and Android devices.

Lenovo claims that this keyboard can last up to 2 months with a full charge. And just 15 minutes of charging via USB-C delivers up to a week of life. Finally, the visually impaired can enjoy the TrackPoint II, thanks to its 6-point entry support.

Tech specs:

Lenovo brings ThinkPad’s iconic keyboard experience to a stand-alone accessory 1

You can buy the new ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard for $99 here at Lenovo.com.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments