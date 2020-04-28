Lenovo brings ThinkPad’s iconic keyboard experience to a stand-alone accessory

Lenovo’s ThinkPad series laptops are known for their exceptional keyboard experience. Lenovo is now bringing the iconic typing experience of ThinkPad laptops to a stand-alone accessory. The new ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard from Lenovo features the same dish-shaped ergonomic keycaps for comfort and the TrackPoint for easy navigation without a mouse. You can use this keyboard through Bluetooth or Wireless Nano USB. You can connect this keyboard to two devices at a time and it supports both Windows and Android devices.

Lenovo claims that this keyboard can last up to 2 months with a full charge. And just 15 minutes of charging via USB-C delivers up to a week of life. Finally, the visually impaired can enjoy the TrackPoint II, thanks to its 6-point entry support.

Tech specs:

You can buy the new ThinkPad TrackPoint II Keyboard for $99 here at Lenovo.com.