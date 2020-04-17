Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop features an e-ink display on its lid (video)

At CES 2020, Lenovo announced the new ThinkBook Plus laptop with a 10.8-inch e-ink display on its lid. The e-ink display also supports touch, allowing users to create illustrations and diagrams with the included Lenovo Precision Pen. You can also use the e-ink display to keep yourself updated with latest notifications even when the laptop is closed. The notes you take on the e-ink display will be automatically synced with Microsoft OneNote. You can check out the product tour of this laptop below.

Apart from the unique e-ink cover display, ThinkBook Plus features 10th gen Intel Core processors, SSD storage, up to 16GB RAM, Intel Optane memory option, 14-inch full HD display that supports Dolby Vision and fingerprint reader for secured authentication.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus passes multiple quality and reliability tests such as anti-spill protection for up to 60cc of water, extreme temperatures and vibrations. The zinc-alloy hinge includes powdered-metal technology to endure 25,000 open-and-close cycles—and it’s coated with both indium and stannum to enhance resistance to corrosion and optimize WiFi reception.

ThinkBook Plus is now available starting at $1199 from select resellers.

Source: Lenovo