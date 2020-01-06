Lenovo’s new ThinkBook Plus laptop comes with an innovative e-Ink cover display

At CES 2020, Lenovo announced the new ThinkBook Plus laptop. The main highlight of this laptop is the 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover. The e-ink display also supports touch, so you can create illustrations and diagrams with the included Lenovo Precision Pen. You can also use the e-ink display to keep yourself updated with latest notifications even when the laptop is closed. You can also take notes on the e-ink display and the notes will be automatically synced with Microsoft OneNote.

Apart from the unique e-ink display on the front, ThinkBook Plus is a regular ThinkBook laptop with 10th gen Intel Core processors, SSD storage, up to 16GB RAM, Intel Optane memory option, 14-inch full HD display that supports Dolby Vision and fingerprint reader for secured authentication.

Lenovo will also be selling two accessories alongside ThinkBook Plus laptop. The first one is the premium ThinkBook Plus Sleeve that is created specifically with interior foam padding to protect the e-ink cover display, the contemporary design includes an easy-open magnetic overlay closure. The second one is the compact and silent ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse that offers distraction-free silent buttons, adjustable DPI controls and a blue optical sensor that allows you to work on almost any surface.

Pricing and Availability:

ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available from March 2020, starting at $1199.

ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $39.99.

ThinkBook Plus Sleeve is expected to be available from April 2020, starting at $44.99.

Source: Lenovo