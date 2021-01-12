Lenovo announces ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with a larger e-Ink display cover and wireless charging support

At CES 2021, Lenovo announced the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, a larger e-Ink display cover and wireless charging support. ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i comes with the following improvements.

The e-Ink display has increased from 48% screen-to-body (STB) ratio to 68% offering a larger 12-inch usable area and resolution of that top cover display has been increased to match the 2560×1600 resolution of the main display.

Performance has been improved with a better refresh rate and the e-Ink User Interface (UI) has been rethought and redesigned to provide a more intuitive access to most used information, now with flexible options to run productivity apps without having to open the lid.

The new thinner (13.9mm) and lighter (1.3kg) model transitions to new 16:10 low blue light displays which also sees the STB ratio increase from 78% to nearly 90% for a virtually edge-to-edge screen experience.

Touch interaction has been improved with a new garaged pen that will automatically launch select applications for greater usability.

Connectivity includes Intel Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6 and a new optional ThinkBook Charging Mat, powered by Energysquare’s Power by Contact technology, can wirelessly recharge the larger battery that provides up to 15 hours of charge, or up to 24 hours when using the e-Ink display only.

The new ThinkBook 13x i is one of the slimmest 13-inch business laptops available at only 12.9mm thin and weighing less than 1.2kg. It comes with all the improvements of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i except for the e-Ink display.

Lenovo today also announced ThinkBook 14p and 16p powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5000 H Series Mobile Processors.

ThinkBook 14p is thin and light (16.9mm and 1.4kg) and can be configured with up to 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR True Black standard. ThinkBook 16p will be available with optional next generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX discrete graphics to complement AMD Ryzen processing power and deliver a high-performance laptop with a 16-inch 2560×1600 display that can accelerate creative work including ray tracing, AI and high-resolution video. For true color accuracy and consistency, ThinkBook 16p can also be configured with a pre-calibrated display that is X-Rite Pantone certified.

Pricing and Availability:

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $1549.

ThinkBook 13x i will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $1199.

ThinkBook 14p will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $849.

ThinkBook 16p will be available from Q1 2021, starting at $1299.

Source: Lenovo