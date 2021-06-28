The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 comes with a wireless charging dock

Lenovo today announced the new Smart Clock 2, the 2nd generation smart clock with an optional wireless phone charger.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features an updated design with a 4-inch color touchscreen, seamless tubing, and compact footprint. Its fabric soft-touch exterior comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Heather Grey and Abyss Blue.

Make way for better dreams by choosing one of the updated clock’s darker design interfaces and its new ‘screen off’ option; pick your ideal smart alarm setting as part of a great morning.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with a wireless charging dock will start at $99.99 and is expected to be available starting August 2021.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Tech Specs:

Processor MediaTek MT8167S OS Google Assistant Audio 1.5-inch 3W Front-firing Speakers Mic 1 x Far-Field Microphone Array RAM + ROM RAM 1GB + Flash 8GB Display 4-inch LCD IPS Weight Starting at 298 g (0.66lbs) not including dock WLAN + Bluetooth 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4Ghz + Bluetooth 4.2 Colors Abyss Blue, Heather Grey, Shadow Black12

Source: Lenovo