The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 comes with a wireless charging dock

Lenovo today announced the new Smart Clock 2, the 2nd generation smart clock with an optional wireless phone charger.
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features an updated design with a 4-inch color touchscreen, seamless tubing, and compact footprint. Its fabric soft-touch exterior comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Heather Grey and Abyss Blue.
Make way for better dreams by choosing one of the updated clock’s darker design interfaces and its new ‘screen off’ option; pick your ideal smart alarm setting as part of a great morning.
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with a wireless charging dock will start at $99.99 and is expected to be available starting August 2021.
Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Tech Specs:
|Processor
|MediaTek MT8167S
|OS
|Google Assistant
|Audio
|1.5-inch 3W Front-firing Speakers
|Mic
|1 x Far-Field Microphone Array
|RAM + ROM
|RAM 1GB + Flash 8GB
|Display
|4-inch LCD IPS
|Weight
|Starting at 298 g (0.66lbs) not including dock
|WLAN + Bluetooth
|802.11 b/g/n, 2.4Ghz + Bluetooth 4.2
|Colors
|Abyss Blue, Heather Grey, Shadow Black12
Source: Lenovo
