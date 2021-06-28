The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 comes with a wireless charging dock

by Pradeep

 

Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Lenovo today announced the new Smart Clock 2, the 2nd generation smart clock with an optional wireless phone charger.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features an updated design with a 4-inch color touchscreen, seamless tubing, and compact footprint. Its fabric soft-touch exterior comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Heather Grey and Abyss Blue.

Make way for better dreams by choosing one of the updated clock’s darker design interfaces and its new ‘screen off’ option; pick your ideal smart alarm setting as part of a great morning.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with a wireless charging dock will start at $99.99 and is expected to be available starting August 2021.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Tech Specs:

ProcessorMediaTek MT8167S
OSGoogle Assistant
Audio1.5-inch 3W Front-firing Speakers
Mic1 x Far-Field Microphone Array
RAM + ROMRAM 1GB + Flash 8GB
Display4-inch LCD IPS
WeightStarting at 298 g (0.66lbs) not including dock
WLAN + Bluetooth802.11 b/g/n, 2.4Ghz + Bluetooth 4.2
ColorsAbyss Blue, Heather Grey, Shadow Black12

Source: Lenovo

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments