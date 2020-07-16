Lenovo has announced that the company has added AMD Ryzen mobile and desktop processors to five new Lenovo Legion gaming PCs, which will be available this summer.

The PCs in question include the 17-inch Lenovo Legion 5 laptop (alongside its 15-inch size that’s already available with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors), the ‘high-octane’ Lenovo Legion 5P laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad™ Gaming 3 laptop for entry-level gaming, plus the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 and IdeaCentre™ Gaming 5 desktops. You can find more information on each unit (courtesy of Lenovo) below.

Offering more choices for gamers in a clean, minimalist design, the Lenovo Legion 5 laptop comes in two sizes and is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H-Series Mobile Processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs. With up to 144Hz smooth refresh rate, the 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) wide-viewing angle displays are enabled with Dolby Vision for spectacular picture quality. You can experience the Harman Kardon Speaker System with acoustics chamber and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, providing a new level of exciting sound that will enrich your gaming experience.

The Lenovo Legion 5P laptop, which is excellent for eSports, has up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H-Series Mobile Processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs. At up to 300 nits of brightness, the 15.6-inch Full HD wide-viewing angle display has lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate for under a 5ms response time to reduce screen tearing, plus optional Dolby Vision support.

The new 15.6-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop has up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800 H-Series Mobile Processors and up to crystal-clear Full HD wide-viewing angle display with slim bezel design. For more bang for your buck, choose optional 120Hz refresh rate designed for tear-free gaming and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU for an elevated graphics experience built on the NVIDIA Turing architecture.

Featuring up to the latest overclockable performance of up to the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X desktop processor with 16 cores, the new Lenovo Legion Tower 5 is ideal for intense gaming marathons. Paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER™ GPU for ultrafast frame rates at over 4K resolution, this powerful gaming tower is optimally built for overclocked system performance at an accessible price point.

Sleeker than before and sporting cool blue ambient lighting, the new IdeaCentre Gaming 5 is available in an iridescent Chameleon Blue and offers up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700X desktop processors paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Get ground-breaking gameplay with impressive performance that lets you move faster and aim better, while GeForce RTX 2060 graphics reveal the depth and visual fidelity of real-time ray-tracing.

For more information, including when and where each unit will be available along with price points, you can check out Lenovo’s official press release by following the link here.