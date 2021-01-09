A leak has revealed that Lenovo is ready to release the next generation of their ThinkReality smartglasses.

In 2019 the company announced ThinkReality A6 augmented reality headset and today we learned that the company is working on the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 headset.

The platform-agnostic headset is designed for enterprise-based applications and offers turn-key certified solutions for vital AR applications like Remote Assistance; Guided Workflow and Training; Remote Data Visualization and Design Collaboration.

Like the ThinkReality A6, the ThinkReality A3 connects to a PC or to any Motorola smartphone (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 or later series processors and DisplayPort functionality) via a USB-C cable.

They offer integrate stereoscopic displays at 1080p bringing the user to view up to 5 virtual displays. An 8MP RGB camera allows you to capture video up to 1080p for remote management of use cases, while the two fisheye cameras enable room-scale tracking technology. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform, and can be customized with optional industrial frames for added safety and durability.

The headset is powered by a large belt-worn battery meaning users can simply swap in a fully charged second battery and keep going all day.

See Lenovo’s promo video explaining the use case below:

via WalkingCat