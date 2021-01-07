Lenovo announces the IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro, the most powerful IdeaPad laptops yet

At CES 2021, Lenovo today announced the IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro, the most powerful IdeaPad laptops yet. These laptops will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes and an all-metal chassis exterior in either Cloud Grey or Storm Grey hue colors. Also, Lenovo has included 16:10 aspect ratio and 100 percent sRGB quality displays for better viewing experience. The display is certified safer by TÜV Rheinland for having Eye Care technology to reduce blue light to help protect your eyesight while working long hours.

Effortlessly portable and weighing just 1.45kg for the 14-inch size and 2kg for the larger 16-inch, and with smarter features like an IR camera with Windows Hello to help keep you better protected while logging in hands-free. Plus, the IR camera’s clever time-of-flight (ToF) sensors provide everyday efficiencies via attention-sensing software from Glance by Mirametrix, like pausing your video when you walk away to get more coffee.

Also, on the Intel-based Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro, you can expect:

The remarkable performance of up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

Up to NVIDIA MX450 graphics to accelerate your laptop for work and play

Up to 14-inch 2.8K (16:10) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness

Or, go big with up to 16-inch 2.5K (16:10) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate at 350 nits bright

Get up to 16GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage on either size

The 14-inch laptop offers a 56.5WHr battery and Rapid Charge Boost

With 75WHr battery capacity on the 16-inch with support for Rapid Charge Express

The 16-inch model also offers single cable Thunderbolt 4 technology

If you opt for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro powered by the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon):

On the 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro:

Choose from the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon)

Up to NVIDIA MX450 GPU

Up to 16GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage

Up to 14-inch 2.8K (16:10) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness

Offers 56.5WHr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Boost

On the 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro:

Choose from the next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors (coming soon)

Enjoy several graphics options, including up to the next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs (coming soon)

Up to 32GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage

Up to 16-inch 2.5K (16:10) IPS display with high 120Hz refresh rate at 350 nits bright

Offers 75WHr battery capacity and Rapid Charge Express

Pricing and Availability:

The 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop with up to latest AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobile Processors and up to next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs will start at $1149.99 and is expected to be available starting May 2021. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro is not available in North America at this time but is expected to be available in EMEA in March 2021 and will start at €799.00 (including VAT) .

Source: Lenovo