Lenovo announces Yoga 5G, the world’s first 5G PC that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life

At CES 2020, Lenovo today announced the Yoga 5G (will be known as Lenovo Flex 5G in the US), the world’s first 5G PC. The Yoga 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor will support both millimeter wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks. According to Lenovo, this device can deliver download speeds of around 4Gb/s supported by nine built-in antennas for a stronger signal.

To deliver great viewing experience, the Yoga 5G comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touch display that offers 400 nits brightness. The user-facing stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos deliver great sound. Lenovo has also added support for digital pen in this device. The Yoga 5G weighs just 2.86lbs (1.3kg), but will offer up to 24 hours of battery life. For improved security, you can configure this device with IR camera or a fingerprint reader.

Finally, the Yoga 5G’s software-enabled intelligent temperature control feature adjusts performance depending on your activities, keeping your laptop cool and eliminating the need for a noisy fan.

The Lenovo Yoga 5G / Lenovo Flex 5G will start at $1,499 and will be available starting spring 2020.

Source: Lenovo