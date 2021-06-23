Lenovo announces several new PC accessories including a wireless charger for laptops

Lenovo today announced several new Lenovo Go accessories to improve the overall workspace experience. The highlight of the new lineup is the new Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit which can wirelessly charge typical 13-inch and 14-inch laptops. You can more details about the new accessories below.
- Power:
- Adding to the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank announced last month is the Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Charging Kit. Providing freedom of frequent movement between workspace and other locations, the wireless charging kit eliminates the need to disconnect and reconnect a power cord. Capable of charging 13” or 14” notebooks up to 65W, the kit operates through Power by Contact patented technology from Energysquare.
- Completing the power line-up is the Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank. With 10,000 mAh capacity users can simultaneously charge up to 30W of devices, one via wireless Qi and two via USB-C. By eliminating the need for multiple cables and offering power passthrough, the power bank minimizes battery life concerns of highly mobile workers.
- Input:
- The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse announced last month is joined by four additional input devices.
- Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Mouse provides vital point and click functionality in a lightweight, travel-friendly solution. The rechargeable battery offers up to three months1 of use with the precision blue optical sensor able to work on almost any surface. A programmable utility button and adjustable DPI sensitivity gives users better control. With many remote workers engaged with their PCs for longer hours, extended use can literally be a major pain-point.
- The Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse offers an optimized angle and curvature, with a natural “handshake” position that reduces wrist pressure and forearm strain. Designed in a comfortable UV-coated cork material, it is also easy to wipe and clean. The optical mouse can be wirelessly connected and delivers precise pointing accuracy with up to 2400 dots per inch (DPI) and six programmable buttons for personal configuration.
- Designed with similar human-inspired forms, the Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard brings ultra-responsive tactile key feeling with vertical tenting for more natural typing and a negative tilt to reduce wrist stress. Like the Ergonomic Mouse, the keyboard is treated to a UV-coated cork material palm rest. Also available is highly portable, wirelessly connected and rechargeable Lenovo Go Wireless Numeric Keypad, perfect for number crunchers and spreadsheet wizards.
- Audio:
- The Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone, that works with Microsoft Teams, frees ears from prolonged headset wearing, however open office environments, public locations and juggling family and work life in the home do not lend themselves to speakers. Lenovo Go includes a selection of headset and headphone offerings that meet various audio needs for conference and video calling.
- Lenovo Go Wired ANC Headset and Wireless ANC Headset deliver the same outstanding on-ear audio experience in two different packages. One is wired via USB Type-C or Type-A, and the other is wireless with dual Bluetooth connectivity allowing simultaneous pairing across two devices. Alternatively, it can be connected by USB Type-C and will be charged at the same time. Both headsets work with Microsoft Teams and offer advanced active noise cancellation with a customizable audio experience through software.
- Lenovo Go ANC In-ear Headphones bring the same high-quality active noise cancelling audio experience in a highly portable in-ear package, yet users can switch to an ambient “talk-through” mode at the tap of a button. Designed to work universally with any USB Type-C device, the in-ear headphones include in-line buttons for quick control of playback and calls, and three sizes of silicone ear tips are included for the best fit.
Pricing And Availability:
|Available starting
|Price from (VAT included)
|Input
|Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse
|July 2021
|€49
|Lenovo Go USB-C Wireless Mouse
|July 2021
|€36
|Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse
|Aug 2021
|€49
|Lenovo Go Wireless Split Keyboard
|Oct 2021
|€89
|Lenovo Go Wireless Numeric Keypad
|Oct 2021
|€49
|Power
|Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank (20,000 mAh)
|July 2021
|€80
|Lenovo Go Wireless Mobile Power Bank (10,000 mAh)
|Jan 2022
|€69
|Lenovo Go Wireless Charging Kit
|Oct 2021
|€139
|Audio
|Lenovo Go Wired ANC Headset
|Nov 2021
|€99
|Lenovo Go Wireless ANC Headset
|Nov 2021
|€159
|Lenovo Go ANC In-ear Headphones
|Nov 2021
|€79
|Lenovo Go Wired Speakerphone
|Oct 2021
|€99
|Lenovo Go Tech Accessories Organizer
|Sep 2021
|€45
Source: Lenovo
