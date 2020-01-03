Lenovo announces new Creator series laptops and desktops with an unique Dark Moss color

Lenovo already has different series of laptops and desktops to serve different consumer groups. At CES 2020, Lenovo is announcing the new Creator series laptops and desktops with the signature Dark Moss color. Here’s what makes Lenovo Creator series different from other devices:

Each device comes specially stamped as part of Lenovo’s Creator Edition.

The latest version of Lenovo Vantage software offers a unique user experience tailored to creators with relevant content plus exclusive deals.

Lenovo Premium Care customer support is just a call, email, or chat away to give service package holders around the clock access to expert technicians, now in over 36 geographic markets with additional locations announcing later in 2020.

You can learn about the new Creator series devices below.

Lenovo Yoga Creator 7:

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GPUs.

Easily transition performance modes with Lenovo Q-Control. Intelligent Cooling feature adjusts itself to the user’s performed tasks to cool and optimize battery life of up to 20 percent.

15.6-inch Full HD optional glass display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut that offers the full range of Pantone Matching System colors.

Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

Powered by NVIDIA GPUs and Studio Drivers to take advantage of NVIDIA Studio.

Independent Software Vendor-certified to run apps, including any creativity apps bookmarked to the user’s Digital Content Creators dashboard at optimal performance.

Lenovo Smart Assist on the Yoga Creator 7 enables hands-free login and auto-logoff via the infrared camera with Windows Hello or its integrated fingerprint reader.

Native Amazon Alexa integration.

Coming later this year: Ability to broadcast an announcement throughout your home on active Alexa-enabled devices and a new Smart Light accessory that illuminates when Alexa is listening. Plus, enjoy the enhanced Smart Home feature that allows Alexa users to say just one command to activate whole groups of Internet of Things connected devices all at once, vs. one at a time.

Ultra-portable at 4.18lbs (1.9kg) and 0.64 inches (16.4mm) thin.

Up to 13 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge that provides up to 80 percent battery life in one hour of charge.

Backlit keyboard with numeric keypad make customizing image specs easier.

Lenovo IdeaPad Creator 5:

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16 GB DDR4 of memory and 1TB PCIe SSD of storage.

15.6-inch Full HD in-plane switching (IPS) display with 100 percent AdobeRGB.

Powered by NVIDIA GPUs and Studio Drivers.

Built-in HD webcam with integrated privacy shutter.

Dolby Audio sound.

Lenovo Q-Control and Intelligent Cooling feature for balanced cooling and hushed fan that optimizes battery life of up to 20 percent.

Weighing in around 4.85lbs (2.2kg).

Native Amazon Alexa integration.

Up to 8 hours of battery life with Rapid Charge.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Creator 5:

Up to the latest Intel Core i9 processors.

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs with Studio Drivers.

Up to 16GB DDR4 of memory.

Premium Dolby Audio speakers.

Lenovo Qreator 27 Monitor:

27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Smart Crystal Sound display and a four-sided near-edgeless infinity screen design.

The sound from the Smart Crystal Sound Display ebbs and flows in-sync with on-screen motions while integrated screen panel vibrates like a speaker membrane.

Smart Power optimizes power consumption by identifying which compatible devices are charging when tethered to the monitor

10-bit color depth, 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and the support of over one billion colors.

One-cable solution simultaneously delivers power, data, video, and audio signal.

Wireless charging function built into the base.

Available in Iron Grey with a metallic chrome finish.

TÜV ?Rheinland?Eye Comfort Certified? to help reduce eye fatigue.

Pricing and Availability:

The 15-inch Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 is expected to be available in select markets except US.

The 15-inch IdeaPad Creator 5 is expected to be available in select markets except US.

The IdeaCentre Creator 5 will start at $1,099.99 and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

The 27-inch Lenovo Qreator 27 Monitor starts at $899.99 and is expected to be available starting March 2020.

Source: Lenovo