After being delayed into 2021 last year, TT Games has finally given LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga another release date, but it’s not coming till 2022.

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, not only can you be able to play through the latest Star Wars Films, The Last Jedi and the Rise of Skywalker, but you’ll also be able to play through all nine mainline Star Wars films.

This already long list of films to play through is going to be bolstered even further by optional DLC packs available that will fill in the rest of the story from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. There are going to be DLC expansions for The Mandalorian, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and more.

In the new trailer, which was released during Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live show, we were given another taste of TT Games’ classic humour alongside a smattering of gameplay clips that show off plenty of combat and exploration, but not a lot of building.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch sometime next Spring on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.