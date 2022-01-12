Real-life Minecraft manufacturer Lego has announced that they’re indefinitely pausing the release of their Overwatch 2 themed set due to allegations surrounding Activision Blizzard.

Originally planned to be released on the 1st of February this year, the LEGO Overwatch 2 Titan (76980) set has now been delayed indefinitely, just like Overwatch 2 itself, which has suffered a similar fate due to these ongoing accusations.

In a statement, seen by The Brick Fan, Lego said that they are “currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment.”

While Lego’s criticism of Activision Blizzard may be the latest chapter in this ongoing saga, it’s far from the only condemnation the publisher has faced as Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo have all issued statements condemning Activision Blizzard for its “pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture.”

Alongside Lego’s display of disdain for Activision Blizzard, Xbox has also addressed their relationship with the publisher. In a recent New York Times interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer stated that Xbox has “changed how we do certain things with them, and they’re aware of that.”